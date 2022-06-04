Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

DOUG opened at 5.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.23. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 5.02 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.27 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $398,250. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

