DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DouYu International also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,240,251 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,401. The company has a market capitalization of $390.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

