Dov Gottlieb Sells 8,907 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 819,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,607. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,708 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 340,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

