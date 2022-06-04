Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on D.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$22.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,926. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$21.38 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,261,879. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,167.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.