Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 175,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,158. The company has a market cap of $339.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

