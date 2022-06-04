DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.07.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $949,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

