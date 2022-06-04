E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EONGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E.On from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
