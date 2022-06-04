Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.26.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

