eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EFTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

EFTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

