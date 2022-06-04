Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
