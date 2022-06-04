Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

