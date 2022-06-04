Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Emera has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

