Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$989.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

