Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$989.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of EDV opened at C$30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.