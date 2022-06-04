Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 493,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

