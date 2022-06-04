Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

