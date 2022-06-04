Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 72.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.