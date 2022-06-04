Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Entergy stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock worth $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

