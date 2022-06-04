Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.88 million to $39.76 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $30.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $171.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.05 million to $174.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.46 million, with estimates ranging from $225.38 million to $227.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

