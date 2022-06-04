Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Yana Kravtsova Sells 476 Shares

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08.

Shares of Enviva stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 265,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.97. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,589,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

