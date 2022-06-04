EQ (CVE:EQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
EQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. EQ has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.
EQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.