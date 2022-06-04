EQ (CVE:EQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. EQ has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

