Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 4th (ATO, AXDX, CSGS, HBCP, LOOP, MITK, ML, NFE, NSIT, PHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, June 4th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MoneyLion Inc. is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. The company operates principally in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion Inc., formerly known as Fusion Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

