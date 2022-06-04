Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 3rd (CDR, CICOY, CPT, CRNT, CUTR, CWBR, DBSDY, DOC, DOMO, FRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 3rd:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $125.00.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $18.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $130.00.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

