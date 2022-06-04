Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 105,729 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.