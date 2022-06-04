Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

