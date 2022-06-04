Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of ELS traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $74.11. 747,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 131.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.