Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.94. The stock had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,743. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $275.33 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average is $332.18.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

