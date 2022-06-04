Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.55-3.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.06.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

