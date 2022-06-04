Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $17,742,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

