Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,959. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

