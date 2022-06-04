Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

