Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.94 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

