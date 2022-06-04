F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.49.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,480,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

