Financial Contrast: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) versus Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.01 $9.53 million $3.03 9.79 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.02 $5.22 million $1.47 15.70

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 22.55% N/A N/A Elmira Savings Bank 21.04% N/A N/A

Summary

Westbury Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. The company also operates a real estate investment trust; and provides financial planning advisory services. The company operates through a network of twelve full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and one limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

