Financial Survey: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.77% -1.24%

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Voyager Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A Voyager Digital $175.06 million 2.37 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -8.13

Voyager Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Voyager Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Digital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Voyager Digital has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 643.65%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Summary

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR beats Voyager Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

