First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $731.89 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) to post $731.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $752.20 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.81 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

