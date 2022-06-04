First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NYSE AG opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -885,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200,000.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $19,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
