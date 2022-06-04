FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $637.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.02 million and the highest is $655.40 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.59 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $71.26 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.