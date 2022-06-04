Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($215.21) to £159.90 ($202.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($196.10) to £138 ($174.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

