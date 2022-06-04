Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Critical Review

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 10.38 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -40.56 MJ $820,000.00 17.64 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22% MJ 654.29% 93.25% 37.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flywire and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 9 1 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire currently has a consensus price target of $41.10, suggesting a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than MJ.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

