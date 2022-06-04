Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 18,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 666,342.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BLZE stock traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.19. 119,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.28 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.30.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.
About Backblaze (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
