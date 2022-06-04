Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

