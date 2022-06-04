Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

FMS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

