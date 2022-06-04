Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
FMS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
