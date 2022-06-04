Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,453 shares of company stock valued at $658,984 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

