Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $341,998.58 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,383. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $9,408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $51,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.