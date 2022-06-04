Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 5.25.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

