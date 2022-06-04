Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Galapagos by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $82,006,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 64,696 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $81.12.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

