Gambling.com Group (GAMB) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gambling.com Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gambling.com Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 186 972 1786 56 2.57

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 22.91 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 8.24

Gambling.com Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -152.06% -80.29% -26.12%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

