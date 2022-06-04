Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

