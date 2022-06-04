GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,120.

TSE:GDI traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

