GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.59) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 1,341,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its stake in GDS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

