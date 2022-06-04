Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Get Genel Energy alerts:

GEGYY remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.